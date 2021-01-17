Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests senior railway official, 2 others in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:28 IST
CBI arrests senior railway official, 2 others in bribery case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI arrested the chief administrative officer (construction) of the Northeast Frontier Railways on Sunday for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs one crore for granting favours in awarding lucrative contracts to a private company, officials said.

Mahender Singh Chauhan, 1985-batch Indian Railways Service of Engineer (IRSE) officer, was nabbed from Maligaon in Assam's Guwahati, while two others -- Bhupendra Rawat, an employee of accused company ABCI Infrastructures Private Limited, and Indra Singh -- were apprehended from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, where the bribe amount was allegedly being delivered on Chauhan's instructions, they said.

Besides the arrested accused and the company, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked railway officials Hem Chand Borah (deputy chief engineer), Laxmi Kant Verma (assistant executive engineer) and director of ABCI Infrastructures Private Limited Pawan Baid.

It is alleged that Chauhan (58) had demanded the bribe to show favours to the accused company in awarding contracts for various projects in the Northeast Frontier Railways, the officials said.

''The contractors were allegedly being facilitated in awarding the contracts, processing of subsequent bills, release of payments etc. by the public functionaries in lieu of illegal gratifications,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

The agency has alleged that Baid, the director of the private company, was in contact with Chauhan in connection with various ongoing projects in the Northeast Frontier region.

''It was also alleged that on his demand, the said Director, through his employee, got delivered bribe of Rs one crore to the relative (private person) of said CAO at his residence in Dehradun,'' the statement said.

CBI teams launched a widespread search operation at 21 locations in five states -- Delhi, Uttarakhand, Tripura, West Bengal and Assam -- it added.

The agency has recovered the bribe amount and other incriminating documents related to project contracts in the Northeast Frontier Railways, the statement said.

The searches led to the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 54 lakh, it added.

An alleged bribe amount of Rs 60 lakh, which was earlier paid to the said public servant, has also been recovered, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australian Open: 25 players in quarantine after passenger on flight tests positive for COVID-19

Australian Open on Sunday announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all ...

Assam polls: Raijor Dal urges AJP to take forward discussions on forming alliance

Assams newly floated politicalparty Raijor Dal on Sunday urged another regional outfit AsomJatiyo Parishad AJP to take forward discussions on forming apre-poll alliance.Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.Workin...

Maharashtra reports 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Maharashtra reported 3,081 more COVID-19 cases, and 50 deaths on Sunday, taking the states coronavirus count to 19,90,759 cases. According to the state health department, there are 52,653 active cases in the state while 18,86,469 cases have...

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021