Russian police clear airport of Navalny supporters, make detentions

Reuters staff saw Russian riot police make several detentions at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Sunday and clear out a crowd of people waiting there for opposition activist Alexei Navalny to land.

Navalny had taken off from Berlin to return home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite Russian authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.

