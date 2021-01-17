Man held for vandalising church property in Goa

A man was arrested on Sunday forallegedly vandalising property of a famous church located inMargaon in south Goa, police said, adding the accused alsodamaged some cars.

The man, who was in an inebriated condition, met withan accident while he was fleeing after damaging property,including flower vase, of Holy Spirit Church, a police officersaid.

He was shifted to the Sub-District Hospital fortreatment by some locals, he said.

He was later identified to be the same person who wasinvolved in vandalising the church property, the officer said.

The accused also damaged vehicles parked on the campusof the church, he said.

''We have cross-checked the footage captured by CCTVsof the church and we found that he is the same person,'' policesaid.

