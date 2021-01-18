Two vehicle thieves arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida
Police have arrested two men on Sunday in Noida for allegedly stealing vehicles and other valuable items.ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST
Police have arrested two men on Sunday in Noida for allegedly stealing vehicles and other valuable items. Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida said, "The team of Noida Police in Sector 24 has arrested two criminals for stealing cars. There were already dozens of cases registered against them. One of the arrested, named Harsh even had a Rs. 10,000 reward on him."
The official said so far police seized two scooters, a number of bikes and laptops from the arrested duo. "We are investigating who all were supporting them in these activities. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranvijay Singh
- Uttar
- Harsh
- Noida Police
- Noida
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand minister rejects Delhi model of development
Uttarakhand HC takes suo motu cognisance over denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve
SC to hear next week plea seeking direction to protect forests & wildlife from fires in Uttarakhand
BRO personnel undertake snow clearing operations at camps in Uttarakhand
Fresh snowfall, rain in Uttarakhand