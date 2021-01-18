Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two vehicle thieves arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

Police have arrested two men on Sunday in Noida for allegedly stealing vehicles and other valuable items.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:58 IST
Two vehicle thieves arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida
The two criminals arrested by Noida Police for stealing valuable items (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested two men on Sunday in Noida for allegedly stealing vehicles and other valuable items. Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida said, "The team of Noida Police in Sector 24 has arrested two criminals for stealing cars. There were already dozens of cases registered against them. One of the arrested, named Harsh even had a Rs. 10,000 reward on him."

The official said so far police seized two scooters, a number of bikes and laptops from the arrested duo. "We are investigating who all were supporting them in these activities. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021