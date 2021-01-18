Left Menu
Samsung's Lee receives 2-and-a-half year jail term from Seoul court

South Korea's Seoul High Court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to a two-and-a-half year jail term, the court said on Monday. Lee, 52, was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed in 2017, but the sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal. The Supreme Court then sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, which ruled on Monday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:59 IST
