Samsung's Lee receives 2-and-a-half year jail term from Seoul court
South Korea's Seoul High Court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to a two-and-a-half year jail term, the court said on Monday. Lee, 52, was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed in 2017, but the sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal. The Supreme Court then sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, which ruled on Monday.Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:59 IST
South Korea's Seoul High Court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to a two-and-a-half year jail term, the court said on Monday.
Lee, 52, was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed in 2017, but the sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal. The Supreme Court then sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, which ruled on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Park
- Seoul High Court
- South Korea's
- The Supreme Court
- Samsung Electronics
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Three parked cars set on fire in Nagpur
Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut from January 15 for croc census
Sensex closes above 48k for 1st time as vaccine approvals bolster recovery hopes; IT stocks sparkle
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Ramalingeswara Park in Berhampur
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Ramalingeswara Park in Berhampur