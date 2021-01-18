Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi performs 'bhoomi poojan' of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the "bhoomi poojan" of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:26 IST
PM Modi performs 'bhoomi poojan' of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the bhoomi poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the "bhoomi poojan" of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing. "Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat's leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 am," the Prime Minister tweeted informing about the event earlier in the day.

As per an official release, the Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly 'Mass Rapid Transit System' to these cities Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present on the occasion.

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kilometres long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kilometres long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kilometres long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores. Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 Kilometres long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 Kilometres long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 Kilometres long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM vows to press ahead with Olympics despite virus surge

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Monday to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections. Suga faces heightened scruti...

New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz

Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infections new coronavirus variant. The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to ...

Mumbai drugs case: Sameer Khan taken for medical examination before court proceedings

In the ongoing drugs case, in which several names from Bollywood have surfaced, Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday was seen being taken for medical examination before being produced before the Court. H...

Amitabh Bachchan's voice removed from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness: HC told

The Delhi High Court was on Monday told that megastar Amitabh Bachchans voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus and therefore, nothing remains in the PIL which sought its removal.The submission was mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021