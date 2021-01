BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Approved In The U.S. For Gastric Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU APPROVED IN THE US FOR GASTRIC CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU APPROVED IN US FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED HER2-POSITIVE ADVANCED GASTRIC CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)