Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

Three children and two adultshave drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in Gujarat'sNavsari district when a large number of tourists tried to geton to the vessel while some others were disembarking, policesaid on Monday.

Nearly 15 others were injured in the melee caused bytourists getting in and out of the boat in a rush on Sundayevening, and official from Chikhli police station said.

The incident took place in a lake at Soldhara EcoPoint, a tourist spot in Chikhli taluka of Navsari, he said.

''Due to the rush of tourists, the boat capsized whenpeople tried to get on to it at the same time when others weredisembarking,'' he said.

Later, fire department personnel launched a rescueoperation and fished out five bodies till late night, he said.

The deceased included a 30-year-old woman, her twochildren aged 1.5 and 10 years, another six-year-old child anda 28-year-old man, he said.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital fortreatment, the official said.

A probe into the incident was underway, he added.

