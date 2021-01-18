Four killed in road accident in Haryana

Four members of a family were killed when their car collided with a private bus on the Mahendergarh-Kanina road in Haryana, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday near village Jhagroli in Mahendergarh, they said.

The deceased hailed from Faridabad, a police official said.

Most of the deceased were aged above 50, he said, adding they were returning to Faridabad from Mahendergarh.

“Those who died in the accident were three brothers and their sister,” he said.

