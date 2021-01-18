Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:58 IST
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. "The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true," said Yediyurappa.

He further said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere. "Thus regionalism and talk of linguistics are detrimental to the unity of the country. I condemn this. In Karnataka, the Marathas are living with Kannadigas. While the Kannadigas in the border districts of Maharashtra are living with the Marathas," he added.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said that his government will incorporate areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority into the state. "Bringing Karnataka-wide Marathi-speaking and cultural region to Maharashtra will be a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in this border war. We are united and committed to that. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison on Monday, which could delay the groups ownership restructuring following the death of Lees father in October.The ruling also ceme...

Toshiba Home Appliances Introduces "Toshiba Lifestyle Centre" in India

Plans to establish lifestyle centres across major Indian cities in 2021Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirMarking a significant step in its offline retail strategy in India, Toshiba, the leading brand in home appliances announced its first...

Total inks USD 2.5 bn deal with Adani Group; picks 20 pc stake in Adani Green

French oil and energy group Total has agreed to a USD 2.5 billion deal that includes buying a 20 per cent minority stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL from Adani Group, as it builds up its presence in the renewable energy sector.The deal i...

Onward Technologies Limited Records Q3 (FY 2020-21) Revenue of INR 578 Mn; Diluted EPS at 1.39

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaOnward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC, a niche Digital Engineering Services company announces its results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020.Q39M-FY 2020-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021