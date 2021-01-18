Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neighbouring countries congratulate India for successful launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Leaders from neigbouring countries have greeted the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the successful launch of the vaccination drive against Covide-19 on January 16.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:27 IST
Neighbouring countries congratulate India for successful launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Leaders from neigbouring countries have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful launch of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16. In a tweet, the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, "My heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister on the successful roll-out of the COVID19 vaccine and his generosity towards friendly neighbouring countries."

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also reacted on the same and said, "We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic." "Congratulations PM and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive COVID19 vaccination drive," he added.

Maldives also greeted PM Modi for the launch of the vaccination drive. Taking to Twitter, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, "Congratulations to PM Modi and the Indian government for its landmark program to vaccinate India's population against COVID-19. I'm highly confident that you'll be successful in this endeavor and that we are finally seeing an end to the COVID-19 scourge." Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering had congratulated PM Modi and the people of India for the landmark launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic," Bhutan PM added. PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday via video conferencing.

The Indian COVID-19 vaccine drive is billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated three crores people by the end of its first phase. The vaccine shots of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered at various medical centres all across India on Saturday. The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

3,81,305 beneficiaries received COVID vaccine, 580 adverse events reported: Health ministry

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported in the country till now, the Union health ministry said on Monday.Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Ag...

South Africa: "Getting enough vaccines as quickly as possible, " says Ramaphosa in his first weekly letter of 2021

South Africa will overcome the deadly pandemic in its second phase as the country will get enough vaccines, POsaid Cyril Ramaphosa, the President, according to a report by CAJ news.Reportedly, Ramaphosa has stated that the country is going ...

India, Japan sign Memorandum of Cooperation to help promote movement of skilled workers

India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation MoC on Monday on Basic Framework for Partnership to help promote the movement of skilled workers from New Delhi to Tokyo. The Ministry of External Affairs MEA said that the MoC covers 14 ca...

'Tandav' team 'unconditionally' apologises, says no intent to hurt sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally if they had unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the people after the show stirred up a controversy for its depiction of Hindu deities.The statement, twee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021