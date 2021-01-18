Nagpur: Man accused of sexually assaulting daughter killed

A 55-year-old man accused ofsexually assaulting his daughter was killed allegedly by herbrother-in-law and one more person in Hudkeshwar area ofNagpur, police said on Monday.

The man, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, wassexually exploiting his daughter, who is mentally unwell, forthe past five years, which enraged her in-laws when they gotto know about it, an official said.

On Sunday, the woman's brother-in-law and one moreperson attacked her father and killed him, he said.

Both men were arrested on Monday morning and chargedwith murder, the official said.

