Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia hosts Israelis for Dakar Rally after diplomatic inroads

The participation of Israelis in the rally's lightweight vehicle and truck categories comes after a rapprochement between Israel and Arab states that has been in high gear, fuelled by Riyadh's quiet assent. In total, ten drivers, navigators and support staff entered Saudi Arabia on Israeli passports, according to team member Omer Pearl.

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:22 IST
Saudi Arabia hosts Israelis for Dakar Rally after diplomatic inroads

Among the teams dashing around the dunes in their cars at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia this month, there were two whose presence would have been unthinkable a year ago. The participation of Israelis in the rally's lightweight vehicle and truck categories comes after a rapprochement between Israel and Arab states that has been in high gear, fuelled by Riyadh's quiet assent.

In total, ten drivers, navigators and support staff entered Saudi Arabia on Israeli passports, according to team member Omer Pearl. "It was extraordinary - huge dunes that go on for hundreds of kilometres," said Danny Pearl, one of the Israeli drivers and Omer's father.

For decades, Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace and supporter of the Palestinian cause, shunned official contacts with Israel, with virulent anti-Jewish rhetoric the norm among clerics. But Riyadh gave its assent to Israel's U.S.-brokered formalisation of relations last year with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, although it held off on establishing full ties itself. Israeli airliners have since been permitted to cross Saudi airspace, trimming flight times.

"I couldn't take my eyes of the track to enjoy the sights, but I kept thinking: This is our neighbour. Maybe one day - tomorrow, the day after - I'll be able just to drive in for a trip," Pearl senior said. However, the rally website listed the teams as Belgian and American - a possible indicator of official reluctance to publicise an Israeli presence.

The Saudi government's media office and rally spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The annual rally started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. The race is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia, after a stint in South America, where some countries withdrew from hosting parts of the route due to concerns over its environmental impact.

The race began in Jeddah, its circuitous route passing by Riyadh, Ha'il and the new mega-business zone called Neom under construction at the northern tip of the Red Sea. It ended back in Jeddah on Friday, with the Israeli lightweight vehicle and truck teams placed 40th and 18th in the general rankings, respectively. (Writing by Dan Williams and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...

Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, official...

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 245 more avian deaths; total 5,540

A total of 245 birds died in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the number of avian deaths to 5,540 in the state since a bird-flu outbreak.Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by the bird-flu infection. Of the 267 samples collec...

Kremlin foe Navalny held in pre-trial detention, Moscow tells West to butt out

A Russian judge remanded Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in pre-trial detention for 30 days on Monday for violating the terms of a suspended jail sentence, ignoring calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician immediately.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021