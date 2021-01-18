Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kharif Paddy procurement increased by 22 pc in Odisha compared to last year

Odisha government has said that Kharif paddy procurement is in full swing in the state and has increased by 22 percent in comparison to the last year.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:09 IST
Kharif Paddy procurement increased by 22 pc in Odisha compared to last year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government has said that Kharif paddy procurement is in full swing in the state and has increased by 22 percent in comparison to the last year. "Cooperation has directed all the officials to ensure smooth and hassle free paddy procurement. All steps should be taken so that the registered farmers can sell their paddy in the Large Area Multi-Purpose cooperative societies (LAMPs) with ease," said Ranedra Pratap Swain, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister.

A total of 35, 06,183 Metric tons of paddy has been procured so far which is 22 percent higher in comparison to last year's paddy procurement. Last year, around 28,81,475 Metric tons of paddy was procured by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department is procuring paddy through Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) and issuing advance token to the registered farmers to make it more efficient and transparent. So far 6,65,048 Metric tons of paddy has been procured in Baragarh district which is 13 percent more in comparison to last year procurement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

King Day service calls for nonviolence amid turbulent times

Speakers at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration in Atlanta called Monday for a renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year in which a deadly pandemic, protests over systemic racism and a divisive election ...

Tunisia detains hundreds in protests as Amnesty urges restraint

Tunisian police said on Monday they had arrested about 1,000 people after several nights of protests as a rights group warned against using excessive force and witnesses said demonstrators clashed with security forces in the city of Kasseri...

France backs non-GMO regulation for crop gene-editing in EU

France sees crops developed using gene-editing techniques as different to genetically modified organisms GMOs and opposes a European Union court decision to put them under strict GMO regulations, the countrys agriculture minister said. The ...

Chidambaram demands explanation from govt on BJP MP's claim of 'Chinese' village in Arunachal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded answers from the government on Monday on BJP MP Tapir Gaos claim that China has built a 100-house village in the disputed area deep into the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.He said if th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021