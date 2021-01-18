Kharif Paddy procurement increased by 22 pc in Odisha compared to last year

Odisha government has said that Kharif paddy procurement is in full swing in the state and has increased by 22 percent in comparison to the last year. "Cooperation has directed all the officials to ensure smooth and hassle free paddy procurement. All steps should be taken so that the registered farmers can sell their paddy in the Large Area Multi-Purpose cooperative societies (LAMPs) with ease," said Ranedra Pratap Swain, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister.

A total of 35, 06,183 Metric tons of paddy has been procured so far which is 22 percent higher in comparison to last year's paddy procurement. Last year, around 28,81,475 Metric tons of paddy was procured by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department is procuring paddy through Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) and issuing advance token to the registered farmers to make it more efficient and transparent. So far 6,65,048 Metric tons of paddy has been procured in Baragarh district which is 13 percent more in comparison to last year procurement. (ANI)

