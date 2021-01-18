16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrested

16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrestedPTI | Medininagar | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:56 IST
A 16-year-old girlhas been allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Garhwa district,following which four persons were arrested on Monday, policesaid.
The incident took place in Vishunpur village in Garhwapolice station area on Sunday, an officer said.
One of the accused, who was an acquaintance of thesurvivor, called her up to a location on the pretext of takingher for shopping, following which she was gangraped, he said.
Three accused were nabbed from Vishunpur and one fromAttaula village in Meral police station area, the officersaid.
A country-made pistol, two bullets and a car wereseized from their possession, the officer said.
The condition of the survivor is stable, he added.
