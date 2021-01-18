Left Menu
Development News Edition

16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrested

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:56 IST
16-year-old girl gangraped in Jharkhand; 4 arrested

A 16-year-old girlhas been allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Garhwa district,following which four persons were arrested on Monday, policesaid.

The incident took place in Vishunpur village in Garhwapolice station area on Sunday, an officer said.

One of the accused, who was an acquaintance of thesurvivor, called her up to a location on the pretext of takingher for shopping, following which she was gangraped, he said.

Three accused were nabbed from Vishunpur and one fromAttaula village in Meral police station area, the officersaid.

A country-made pistol, two bullets and a car wereseized from their possession, the officer said.

The condition of the survivor is stable, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry's 161 acre land in Gr Noida registered in its name after 70 yrs: Officials

The Defence Ministrys 161 acre land pegged worth Rs 400 crore in Greater Noida has been cleared of illegal occupation and registered in the governments name after 70 years, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Monday.Land mafia had...

UP CM to distribute posting, appointment letters to lectures of govt secondary schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday distribute posting and appointment letters to lecturers or assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The chief mi...

Metro car shed:Panel visits Aarey Colony and Kanjurmarg sites

A committee headed by Maharashtrachief secretary Sanjay Kumar, which was set up to recommendthe site for the construction of a metro car shed, on Mondayvisited Kanjurmarg and Aarey Colony sites, a member of thepanel said.The Aarey Colony wa...

Meeting discusses possible export of coronavirus vaccines: Sources

A multi-ministerial meeting on Monday discussed various aspects of Indias possible export of COVID-19 vaccines in view of requests from an increasing number of countries to procure the vaccines, people familiar with the development said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021