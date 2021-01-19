Guj: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them

Guj: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over themPTI | Surat | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:26 IST
Fifteen migrant labourers sleepingby the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed onTuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, policesaid.
The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killedhailed from Rajasthan.
The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, policesaid. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eightinjured died in a nearby hospital, police said.
The truck driver has been arrested, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Surat
- Kosamba village
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags over Rs 7,000 cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
HydL&Trocarbon Engineering bags over Rs 7,000 cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
Larsen & Toubro wins HPCL Rajasthan Refinery contract to set up catalytic cracking unit
Over 170 more birds found dead in Rajasthan