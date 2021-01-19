Guj: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them

Fifteen migrant labourers sleepingby the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed onTuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, policesaid.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killedhailed from Rajasthan.

The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, policesaid. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eightinjured died in a nearby hospital, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

