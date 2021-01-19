DGP Dilbag Singh reviews security scenario of Jammu zone, arrangements for Republic Day

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday chaired a high-level security meeting with concerned officials to review the security scenario of the Jammu zone and arrangements for the forthcoming Republic Day on January 26 this year. The senior officers of police, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Intelligence agencies were present in the meeting at Police Headquarters.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said that the year gone by was very good as far as maintenance of peace, law and order, and counter-insurgency operations were concerned. Hailing the proactive approach and preventive measures of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and forces which led to the recovery of huge arms and ammunition in 2020 besides eliminating 225 terrorists, he said that the work done by the Police and security forces has been recognised at the highest levels as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have conveyed their compliments for the same.

The DGP termed the District Development Council (DDC) elections a huge success and asserted that "we have to use new year for consolidating peace", adding that all the security arrangements have to be made for Republic Day and beyond that. He said that the year 2021 will have its "own challenges as new strategies have been adopted by Pakistan with new terror operatives emerging on ground which need to be countered and in that direction the suggestions put forth in this meeting are very valuable".

The DGP said that there are inputs that the terrorists are keen to carry out "some mischief as they are desperate to disturb communal harmony, peace and order". He instructed the officers to take care of vulnerable persons and places to thwart the nefarious designs of enemies.IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh conducted the proceedings of the meeting in which all the officers gave a detailed briefing to the DGP with regard to steps taken to strengthen the security measures and for the Republic Day celebrations in the Jammu zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)