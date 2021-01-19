Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma's statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:11 IST
NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma's statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate action.

The letter sent to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police reads, "Keeping in view the seriousness of the statement made on the public platform by a person holding the public office being a Member of the Legislative Assembly, the matter is being forwarded to you for appropriate action." Earlier the NCPCR had sought an explanation from the MLA on his statement within two days, however, the Commission did not receive his reply till date.

A letter to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma was also sent in this regard. The statement made on minor girls has been observed by NCPCR as "discriminatory in nature and is against the provisions of UNCRC (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child) as well as the governing principle of equality and non-discrimination given under Section 3(x) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.", stated the NCPCR in its letter.

The letter also highlighted that minor girls are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and maltreatment. The Congress MLA sparked controversy after his statement questioning an increase in the age bar for girls from 18 to 21 surfaced.

"According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriageable age be increased from 18 to 21?" Verma had said at a press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Turkeys Information and Communication Technologies Authority has imposed advertising bans on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest under a new social media law, according to decisions published in the countrys Official Gazette on Tuesday.The law...

‘Peaky Blinders’ ending after sixth season

Acclaimed BBC drama Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season. Peaky Blinders focused on Tommy Shelby Murphy and his notorious familys rise to prominence and power, against the bac...

Violent attempt at US Capitol to 'overturn' election shocking, incendiary: Independent UN experts

Describing the attack on the Capitol as a shocking and incendiary attempt to overturn results of a free and fair election, a group of independent UN rights experts has expressed hope that the US democracy will emerge stronger from this cris...

OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe EU, and North America NA. The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021