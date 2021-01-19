Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea to enhance compensation for N-E Delhi riots victims: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:44 IST
Plea to enhance compensation for N-E Delhi riots victims: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking enhancement of the compensation being provided to victims of the communal violence in north-east Delhi last year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the central and Delhi governments seeking their stand on the petition by persons claiming to be victims of the riots which occurred in relation to protests against the citizenship law.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. The petitioners, who claim to be victims of the riots, have sought enhancement of the Rs 10 lakh interim relief provided under the Delhi government's Assistance Scheme for the victims of the communal violence to Rs 15 lakh total compensation.

The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their responses within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute

People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.According to the fact sheet for the vaccine recipient by the Serum Institute of India, one should no...

CSC partners Sterlite Technologies to train one lakh VLEs to maintain BharatNet

The Common Services Centre CSC, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL to train one lakh village-level entrepreneurs for maintenance of the BharatNet telecom infr...

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth march into 2nd round

Indias ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dominated Thailands Busanan throughout, winning th...

My Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed, more focus on joint training arc

The anime lovers are passionately waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. They are happy as My Hero Academia already got a confirmation for Season 5 earlier.The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021