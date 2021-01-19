Plea to enhance compensation for N-E Delhi riots victims: HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking enhancement of the compensation being provided to victims of the communal violence in north-east Delhi last year.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the central and Delhi governments seeking their stand on the petition by persons claiming to be victims of the riots which occurred in relation to protests against the citizenship law.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. The petitioners, who claim to be victims of the riots, have sought enhancement of the Rs 10 lakh interim relief provided under the Delhi government's Assistance Scheme for the victims of the communal violence to Rs 15 lakh total compensation.

The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their responses within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on April 9.

