COVID-19 still circulating at a 'worrying' level in France, says minister

COVID-19 still circulating at a 'worrying' level in France, says ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:10 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the coronavirus was still circulating at a "worrying" level in France, but stopped short of recommending a third national lockdown.
"We already took a tough decision last week to impose a 6 p.m. curfew on the country as a whole," Veran told France Inter radio. "I cannot say we will impose a confinement but the circulation of the virus remains worrying."
