4 hurt in string of shootings in Pocono Mountains community

At least four people were injured in a string of shootings that prompted an order to shelter in place for a Pennsylvania community in the Pocono Mountains, authorities said.Shots rang out not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Monday.

PTI | Mountpocono | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

At least four people were injured in a string of shootings that prompted an order to shelter in place for a Pennsylvania community in the Pocono Mountains, authorities said.

Shots rang out not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Monday. A woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said at a Monday night news conference, during which he said no suspects had been arrested.

Police were interviewing people of interest in the shootings, which they believe were connected. Police have also requested multiple search warrants and have witnesses, Wagner said.

One of the other victims suffered a gunshot to the arm and the fourth victim was hit in the leg. None of their medical conditions were disclosed Monday night.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management tweeted at about 8:48 p.m. EST that residents "on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East" should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

In a separate statement, the office said police located multiple victims at the first reported shooting in the Pocono Country Place neighborhood. A second shooting was reported at a nearby shopping center, followed by a third shooting along Pennsylvania Route 196 with a victim and a fourth shooting nearby with another victim, the office said.

