Kerala custodial Death case: Court adjourns trial to Jan 27

Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of the custodial death of 29-year-old S R Sreejith at Varapuzha area in Ernakulam district to January 27.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The trial was set to begin from today, but the court posted it to January 27, because one of the accused did not appear.

It is alleged that Sreejith, a native of Varapuzha, was taken into custody on April 9, 2018, and was killed.The names of Nine officers are mentioned as accused in the charge-sheet. The nine include Santhosh Kumar (Police Personnel), Jithin Raj, Sumesh, GS Deepak, were slapped with Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 302 (murder) of IPC.

Crispin Sam, Jayanandan and Santosh Baby, and civil police officer, Sunil Kumar and Sreeraj are the other accused. (ANI)

