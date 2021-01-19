Germany's Merkel wants to extend coronavirus lockdown until mid-Feb - Bild

Germany's Merkel wants to extend coronavirus lockdown until mid-Feb - BildReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:56 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend a lockdown to restrict coronavirus infections until Feb. 15, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a draft resolution of the federal government.
Merkel is due to meet the premiers of the federal states on Tuesday to decide on extending a current lockdown which has closed most shops and schools and introducing new restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
