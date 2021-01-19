Germany's Merkel wants to extend coronavirus lockdown until mid-Feb - Bild

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend a lockdown to restrict coronavirus infections until Feb. 15, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a draft resolution of the federal government.

Merkel is due to meet the premiers of the federal states on Tuesday to decide on extending a current lockdown which has closed most shops and schools and introducing new restrictions.

