Amit Shah praises role of Delhi Police during COVID-19 pandemic, exodus of migrants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the role of the Delhi Police during the coronavirus pandemic and said the police force has been providing exemplary services to people of the national capital. He also said that the police force tackled the northeast Delhi riots last year and brought back peace to the city.

"Be it tackling the northeast Delhi violence, or the lockdown announced after the outbreak of coronavirus, or the unlocking process, or the movement of migrant workers, the Delhi Police has provided exemplary services to the people," Shah said at an event held at the Delhi Police headquarters here.

The minister said the Delhi Police has a very large area of responsibility as various key installations come under its jurisdiction that include Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's residence, embassies of a large number of countries, headquarters of many key organisations, science centres, among others.

He also appreciated the city police's initiative to reunite missing children with their parents and said such moves were service to humanity.

Shah announced that 15,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi for close monitoring of crime and criminals and also for the maintenance of law and order.

These police CCTV networks will also be connected with the CCTVs installed in railway stations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

