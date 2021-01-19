Left Menu
MP: Man rapes 13-year-old Dalit girl, tries to bury her alive

PTI | Betul | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:27 IST
A 13-year-old Dalit girl has beenallegedly raped by a man who then tried to bury her alive in apit in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said onTuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening followingwhich the 35-year-old accused was arrested, and the girl,whose condition is serious, has been referred to a hospital atNagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, they said.

The girl had gone to a farm in a village underGhodadongri police station area to switch off a motor and onfinding the her alone, the accused allegedly raped her, BetulSuperintendent of Police Simala Prasad said.

In a bid to hide the crime, the accused then draggedher to a drain and dumped her in a nearby pit which he coveredwith stones and thorny bushes, the official said.

When the girl did not return home till late evening,her parents and sister started searching for her, he said.

When her sister reached near the pit, she heard thevoice of someone writhing in pain.

She immediately called her father and when theyremoved the bushes and stones, they found the victim insidethe pit, the official said.

The family members rushed the girl to GhodadongriCivil Hospital, from where she was taken to the districthospital, he said.

As her condition is serious, the authorities referredher to a hospital in Nagpur for treatment, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family,the accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections ofthe IPC, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Preventionof Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act, he said.

