Domesticated elephant gored to death by wild tuskers in Jharkhand

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A domesticated elephant has been gored to death by two wild tuskers in Betla National Park in Jharkhand, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a shelter for domesticated elephants in Palamu Fort late on Monday night, Palamu Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Kumar Ashish said.

On account of being tied with chains, the 40-year-old male elephant 'Kalabhairava' could not flee or retaliate and succumbed to his injuries on the spot, he said.

The wild tuskers, however, did not harm four other female domesticated elephants present at the spot, the officer said.

'Kalabhairava', along with two other female elephants, was brought from Mysuru in Karnataka.

Ashish claimed that around 30 forest personnel had burst crackers from the watchtowers to scare away the attacking wild tuskers but locals alleged that they were not present at the spot during the incident.

Betla forest ranger Prem Prasad said the deceased elephant was not well for the past few days.

The remaining elephants have been evacuated from theshed to a safe location.

