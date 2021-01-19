Left Menu
C'garh encounter: Naxal killed, IED blast injures DRG jawan

A Naxal was killed and a DistrictReserve Guard injured in an encounter in ChhattisgarhsBijapur district on Tuesday, officials said.While the Naxal was shot dead by security forces, theDRG personnel was injured after he stepped on an IED placed bythe ultras during the operation, an official said.Multiple gunfights took place between security forcesand ultras in the forests under Tarrem police station limits,located around 450 km away from capital Raipur.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:53 IST
A Naxal was killed and a DistrictReserve Guard injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh'sBijapur district on Tuesday, officials said.

While the Naxal was shot dead by security forces, theDRG personnel was injured after he stepped on an IED placed bythe ultras during the operation, an official said.

''Multiple gunfights took place between security forcesand ultras in the forests under Tarrem police station limits,located around 450 km away from capital Raipur. The teamincluded personnel from DRG, Special Task Force, CRPF'sCommando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and DistrictForce,'' Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P toldPTI.

''Following one of the encounters, the body of a Naxalwas found from the spot. In this operation, DRG assistantconstable Jogeshwar Paikra suffered injuries in an IED blast.

He is being shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur,'' the IG said.

A 12 bore gun, uniforms, IED, Maoist literature etchave been recovered from the site, another official said.

Further details are awaited as the search operationwas still underway in the area, he added.

