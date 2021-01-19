Assault rifle, 5 kg heroin recovered along Pak border in Amritsar

Assault rifle, 5 kg heroin recovered along Pak border in AmritsarPTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:23 IST
An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and some cartridges along with five kilograms of heroin were recovered from Daoke village near the international border with Pakistan, police on Tuesday.
The consignment of drugs and weapons was dumped by some smuggler, they said.
Police said they were investigating the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan