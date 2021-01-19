Vigilance sleuths arrest Additional Tahasildar

The anti-corruptionvigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested an Additional Tahasildarin Dhenkanal district on charge of taking bribe, officialsources said.

The additional tahasildar, Sadar, Laxman Dalei wascaught red-handed by Vigilance officers for demanding andaccepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 30,000, an officialrelease said.

He accepted the bribe from a resident of Sadeiberenivillage under Dhenkanal Sadar Police station limit for notharassing him during transportation of laterite stone.

Based on the information, a trap was laid by vigilancesleuths and accused Laxman Dalei was caught red-handed by theVigilance officers.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession ofDalei and seized in presence of witnesses. His right hand washgave a positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance andhandling of bribe money by Dalei, the official statement said.

His rented house at Dhenkanal and house at nativeMangarajpur village under Badamba police station in Cuttackdistrict are being searched.

The vigilance department has registered a case underPrevention of Corruption Act, and the matter is underinvestigation, it said.

The accused official was not available for comment ashe is in vigilance custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)