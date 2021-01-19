Left Menu
No HC nod for termination of rape victim's 26-week pregnancy

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:42 IST
No HC nod for termination of rape victim's 26-week pregnancy

The Gujarat High Court hasrefused to allow the termination of pregnancy of a 13-year-oldrape victim and directed the state government to pay herfamily Rs 1 lakh towards food and medical expenses.

Justice BN Karia, in his order, refused termination ofpregnancy as sought by her family on the basis of the reportof her clinical examination by a medical team, which said thefetus was 26 weeks and four days old, and the baby would havea fair chance of survival if given optimum care.

In vulnerable women, pregnancy up to 24 weeks can beterminated as per the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy(MTP) Act, 2020, the court said in its order passed on Monday,the detailed copy of which was available on Tuesday.

The HC directed authorities at a medical centre atRajpipla in Narmada district to take care of the victim'smedical treatment, psychiatric counseling etc.

It said the victim shall be shifted to the civilhospital in Vadodara 10 days before her due date of delivery.

''The principal secretary of the department of Healthand Welfare, Gujarat shall immediately release a sum of Rs 1lakh in the account of the father/mother of the victim-girlfor food and medical expenses,'' the court said.

