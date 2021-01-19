Goa Police questions suspected 'Pakistani' woman

A 27-year-old woman has beenquestioned by police in Goa after intelligence inputs pointedout that she hailed from Pakistan and is illegally staying inthe coastal state, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The woman is being questioned by the police inCalangute, he said.

''As per intelligence inputs, the woman hails fromPakistan, but has been illegally staying in Goa. We are yet toascertain whether she is really from Pakistan or some otherplace,'' the officer said.

He said various Central agencies are also questioningthe woman to ascertain her original identity and the intentionbehind staying in Goa.

