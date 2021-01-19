Left Menu
Techie hangs self after suffering losses in online games

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:55 IST
Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI): A 28-year-old software engineerallegedly died by suicide at his house near here on Tuesdayafter reportedly suffering losses while playing online games,police said.

The techie, working in an IT firm in Bengaluru,was currently working from home for the past several monthsand was found hanging by his mother in his room, they said.

Though it was not clear how much money the man hadborrowed, his parents are suspecting that their son resortedto the extreme step as he was reportedly facing debts andsuffered losses while playing online, a police official saidbased on preliminary investigation.

A case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

