Syrian state media says loud explosions heard in Homs city

Syrian state media says loud explosions heard in Homs cityReuters | Amman | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:17 IST
Syrian state media said loud explosions were heard in the city of Homs on Tuesday and that authorities were checking the source of the blasts.
The news flash gave no further details.
