Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Woman's body exhumed after family alleges she was killed for dowry

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:56 IST
UP: Woman's body exhumed after family alleges she was killed for dowry

The body of a woman was exhumed from the grave on Tuesday in Puranpur area here and sent for a post-mortem after her family members alleged she was killed by her in-laws for dowry, police said.

The body of Ashra, who died three days ago, was taken out from the grave after her father Irshad alleged that his son-in-law and family killed her and later buried her, Circle Officer Pramod Kumar said.

The body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, they said adding that an FIR has been registered against four persons, including her husband and in-laws, based on Irshad's complaint.

In his complaint, Irshad said his daughter was married to Owais, a resident of Ahmad Nagar locality, two years ago.

She was killed on January 16 as dowry demand of Rs 2 lakh cash and a bike could not be met by him, Irshad said alleging that her body was also buried so that no one could know the exact cause.

Police had forwarded the complaint to the district magistrate, who ordered the body be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem.

On the DM's directives, Tehsildar Vijay Trivedi went to the graveyard with a team and the exhumation was done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and 19,752 last Tuesday, while admissions to intensive care units continued to rise.Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier the coronavirus was still...

Delhi health minister lauds parents of 20-month-old girl whose organs saved 5 lives

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday lauded the parents of a 20-month-old girl who died after falling from the first floor of her home, but saved lives of five persons as her heart and three other organs were donated to them.The ...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

Peru says Sinopharm, Pfizer seek approval for their COVID-19 vaccines

Chinas Sinopharm Group and Pfizer Inc have requested approval for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in Peru as the Andean country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Tuesday.Carmen Ponce, general director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021