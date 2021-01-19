UP: Woman's body exhumed after family alleges she was killed for dowry

The body of a woman was exhumed from the grave on Tuesday in Puranpur area here and sent for a post-mortem after her family members alleged she was killed by her in-laws for dowry, police said.

The body of Ashra, who died three days ago, was taken out from the grave after her father Irshad alleged that his son-in-law and family killed her and later buried her, Circle Officer Pramod Kumar said.

The body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, they said adding that an FIR has been registered against four persons, including her husband and in-laws, based on Irshad's complaint.

In his complaint, Irshad said his daughter was married to Owais, a resident of Ahmad Nagar locality, two years ago.

She was killed on January 16 as dowry demand of Rs 2 lakh cash and a bike could not be met by him, Irshad said alleging that her body was also buried so that no one could know the exact cause.

Police had forwarded the complaint to the district magistrate, who ordered the body be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem.

On the DM's directives, Tehsildar Vijay Trivedi went to the graveyard with a team and the exhumation was done.

