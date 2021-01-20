U.S. House expected to vote Thursday on waiver for Pentagon nominee

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday on a waiver to allow retired Army General Lloyd Austin to become secretary of defense, according to a House schedule posted on Tuesday.

Austin, who retired from the military in 2016, needs a waiver because federal law requires potential defense secretaries to be out of uniform for at least seven years before taking the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)