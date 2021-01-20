2 security personnel killed, another injured in terror attack in northwest Pakistan

2 security personnel killed, another injured in terror attack in northwest PakistanPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:08 IST
At least two security personnel were killed and one injured when unknown terrorists riding a bike opened fire at a Security Forces Road Protection team in northwest Pakistan late Tuesday night, local police said.
The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Gomal police station in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.
The policemen who died in the firing were identified as Sepoy Khalid and Sepoy Ayaz. The injured cop was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ramazan.
Security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation to nab the fleeing culprits.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.
