Democrat Wyden wants Thursday vote on Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary

Democrat Wyden wants Thursday vote on Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:12 IST
Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, said he would push for a Thursday vote to confirm former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as the next Treasury secretary.
"As we continue to deal with the worst economic crisis in a century, it’s critically important that she be leading the Treasury Department as soon as possible," Wyden said in a statement on Tuesday after Yellen's confirmation hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
