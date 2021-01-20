Germany extends lockdown to Feb. 14 - govt document

Germany extends lockdown to Feb. 14 - govt documentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:16 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14 as part of a package of steps to try to rein in the coronavirus, a draft document showed.
Also, companies must allow employees to work from home until March 15 where possible, the document showed.
