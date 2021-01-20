Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. exempts U.N., aid groups from effort to cut off Yemen's Houthis

The United States on Tuesday exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices from its designation of Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:49 IST
U.S. exempts U.N., aid groups from effort to cut off Yemen's Houthis

The United States on Tuesday exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices from its designation of Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization. The carve-outs are not enough to allay U.N. fears that Washington's move would push Yemen into a large-scale famine. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.

"Our concern from the beginning ... is the impact on the commercial sector and that the vast majority of food and other basic supplies that come into Yemen comes in through the commercial sector," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric. U.N. officials and aid groups said the designation will scare off commercial trade in Yemen, which relies almost solely on imports, creating a gap the humanitarian operation cannot fill regardless of U.S. humanitarian exemptions.

The United States has exempted the export to Yemen of agricultural commodities. Its description of that includes food for people, including raw, processed, and packaged foods, live animals, vitamins and minerals, and bottled drinking water. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move against the Iran-aligned Houthis last week and it took effect on Tuesday, one day before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden succeeds Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a confirmation hearing on Tuesday: "We would propose to review that immediately to make sure that what we are doing is not impeding the provision of humanitarian assistance." A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis in a war widely seen as a proxy conflict between U.S. ally Saudi Arabia and Iran. U.N. officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war as Yemen's suffering is also worsened by an economic collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The designation freezes any U.S.-related assets of the Houthis, bans Americans from doing business with them and makes it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's defense secretary pick pledges 'rid our ranks of racists and extremists'

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he would work to rid racists and extremists from the ranks of the U.S. military, mend alliances and focus strategically on China if confirmed as President-elect Joe Bidens defense secre...

U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washingtons sanctions on the South American nation. Th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending

Global equity benchmarks jumped and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the case for additional fiscal stimulus. The...

Trump administration issues last-minute Arctic refuge drilling leases

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it had issued drilling leases on more than 400,000 acres of Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, delivering on a promise to fossil fuel proponents on President Donald Trumps last full day in offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021