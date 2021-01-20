14 members of marriage party killed in Bengal road accident

Fourteen members,including four children, of a marriage party were killed and10 others injured due to a collision between a stone-ladentruck and their three vehicles in West Bengal's Jalpaiguridistrict.

The accident occurred in Jaldhaka area in Dhupguriblock on Tuesday night, they said.

The cars of the marriage party were going towardsDhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision tookplace due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.

Ten injured people are undergoing treatment inJalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, he added.

