Kerala Chief Secretary writes to Centre against Customs

In yet another complaintagainst a central agency, Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehtahas written to the Centre about the alleged harassment facedrecently by a state government official from Customs andsought an unbiased and time-bound probe.

The letter in this regard was sent by Mehta on January 9.

The state Assistant Protocol Officer, M S Harikrishnan,had appeared before the customs officials at Kochi onJanuary5 following summons issued to him in connection withthe sensational gold Smuggling case.

On his return to the state capital on January 7,Harikrishnan had filed a report to the chief secretary abouthis ordeal before the customs officials, who he alleged hadbehaved in an ''improper ,maner and threatened him''.

He was asked to reply in a particular manner, failingwhich he would have to face the consequences, which would beserious, he was told.

Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan on Wednesday informedthestate assembly about the letter written by the chiefsecretary on a calling attention notice by V Joy (CPI-M).

The chief secretary has also sought an impartial andtime-bound probe into the incident besides demanding actionagainst erring officials to ensure that such incidents do notrecur.

Such ''immature, unlawful and indecent'' behaviour from thecustoms sleuths will affect the morale of our officials,Vijayan said adding the state was keen to ensure that suchincidents do not happen again.

Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi torein in central agencies in the state as they were'tarnishing' the image of the state government and 'deviating'from their duties and responsibilities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), EnforcementDirectorate (ED) and Customs are probing various aspects ofthe case relating to gold smuggling through diplomatic baggageof the UAE consulate here.

The ED is also probing alleged irregularities inconnection with the Life mission project which envisagesconstructing flats for the homeless in the state.

