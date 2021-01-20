Three criminals arrested after encounter with police in UP's Pratapgarh; constable injured

Three criminals were arrested here after they opened fire at a police party and injured a constable, leading to a gunfight between the two sides, officials said on Wednesday.

A police team was checking an area near the Ramlila Maidan in the city on Tuesday night after receiving an input about the presence of miscreants there when it was fired upon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiv Hari Meena said.

Constable Krishnakant (24) suffered an injury, following which the police team opened retaliatory fire, Meena said, adding three miscreants were injured in the police action.

The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment, and an investigation is underway, the SP said.

Three countrymade pistols were seized from the criminals, he added.

