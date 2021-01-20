Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three criminals arrested after encounter with police in UP's Pratapgarh; constable injured

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:06 IST
Three criminals arrested after encounter with police in UP's Pratapgarh; constable injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three criminals were arrested here after they opened fire at a police party and injured a constable, leading to a gunfight between the two sides, officials said on Wednesday.

A police team was checking an area near the Ramlila Maidan in the city on Tuesday night after receiving an input about the presence of miscreants there when it was fired upon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiv Hari Meena said.

Constable Krishnakant (24) suffered an injury, following which the police team opened retaliatory fire, Meena said, adding three miscreants were injured in the police action.

The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment, and an investigation is underway, the SP said.

Three countrymade pistols were seized from the criminals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Insurers asked to adopt one aspirational district each, says IRDAI Chairman

Concerned over low level of insurance penetration in the country, IRDAI Chairman S C Khuntia on Wednesday said the regulator has asked insurance players to adopt one aspirational district each.The protection gap is 80-90 per cent in the cou...

Maruti Suzuki starts export of off-roader Jimny

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has commenced export of its compact off-roader Jimny from India, as its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation looks to make the country a global production hub for the model.T...

Non-availability of funds cannot be accepted as excuse for untimely payment of salaries, says Delhi HC on MCD funds

Delhi High Court, while hearing the batch of petitions in relation to non-payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of municipal Corporations, said that non-availability of funds cannot be and shall not be accepted by the Court as a...

New books to tell classic children's stories

From Rudyard Kipling to O Henry and from RK Narayan to Enid Blyton, publishing house Hachette India is out with two grand volumes filled with some of the greatest stories ever written for younger and older children.The books, 100 Greatest S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021