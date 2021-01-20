Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's foreign partners able to produce 350 mln Sputnik V doses per year -minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:34 IST
Russia's foreign partners able to produce 350 mln Sputnik V doses per year -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday that foreign manufacturers, with whom Russia has signed deals to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, are capable of producing around 350 million doses per year.

He said production had already been launched in Kazakhstan, and that manufacturers in South Korea, China, India and Belarus were joining the process soon. Russian authorities have previously said that the majority of its deals to export Sputnik V abroad would be fulfilled using doses produced by foreign partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Leaking of official secret of military ops is treason: AK Antony

Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished, Congress leader A K Antony said on Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the ...

Iran's Rouhani says "ball in U.S. court" over nuclear dispute

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the incoming U.S. administration on Wednesday to return to a 2015 nuclear agreement and lift sanctions on Tehran, while welcoming the end of tyrant President Donald Trumps era. U.S. President-elect Joe...

Insurers asked to adopt one aspirational district each, says IRDAI Chairman

Concerned over low level of insurance penetration in the country, IRDAI Chairman S C Khuntia on Wednesday said the regulator has asked insurance players to adopt one aspirational district each.The protection gap is 80-90 per cent in the cou...

Maruti Suzuki starts export of off-roader Jimny

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has commenced export of its compact off-roader Jimny from India, as its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation looks to make the country a global production hub for the model.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021