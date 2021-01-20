Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk in the Bisrakh police station area on Tuesday night, the officials said.

''When gestured to stop, the bike-borne suspicious-looking duo sped away. They were chased by a police party, leading to exchange of gunfire between the two sides,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

''One of the accused suffered an injury in the firing and was hospitalised for treatment. The other accused was also arrested,'' he said.

The injured has been identified as Sachin, and the other as Brijesh, the additional DCP said, adding two illegal firearms along with some ammunition were seized from their possession.

Their motorcycle has been impounded and Rs 10,500 cash recovered from their possession, he said, adding efforts are underway to find out their criminal background.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, the officer said.