Don't wear medals, ribbons at public functions, Indian Army advisory for ex-servicemen

At a time when a number of veterans have been seen attending political rallies, the Indian Army has issued an advisory regarding wearing of ribbons and medals by ex-servicemen at public functions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when a number of veterans have been seen attending political rallies, the Indian Army has issued an advisory regarding wearing of ribbons and medals by ex-servicemen at public functions. An advisory has been issued by the Army which cites where all these ribbons and medals can be worn by veterans as per the Army regulations.

The Army rules do not permit the wearing of uniforms, ribbons and medals in political rallies, Army sources said. In the recent past, there have been various incidents where ex-servicemen have been seen wearing uniforms with medals and ribbons at protest rallies like the farmer protests in Delhi.

Some political leaders have also claimed that the farmers would take out their own parade on tractors in the national capital on Republic Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

