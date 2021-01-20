Drug peddler held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.10 cr in Mumbai

Police have arrested a drugpeddler in Mumbai and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worthRs 1.10 crore from him, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on an information, the Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell laid a trap on Tuesday and apprehended the 44-year-old man in Tardeo area, he said.

He was carrying a bag from which the police recovered1.10 kg of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, valuedaround Rs 1.10 crore, the official said he said.

The accused, a resident of J J Marg here, has beenallegedly involved in selling drugs since last few years, theofficial said.

The police are trying to find out where the accusedgot mephedrone and have also launched a search for hisassociates, he said.

A case has been registered against him under relevantsections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act, he added.

