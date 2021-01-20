Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relations

Egypt says agreed with Qatar on resuming diplomatic relationsReuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:46 IST
Egypt has agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Qatar, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on a statement on Wednesday.
"Arab Republic of Egypt and the state of Qatar has exchanged two official notes today, Jan. 20, according to which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations," the statement said.
