CAPFs' facilities to be used after concerns raised over COVID-19 immunisation of forces' health workers

By Ankur Sharma The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has asked all states and union territories to use medical facilities of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) after concerns were raised by CAPFs' medical wing over COVID-19 immunization of its health care workers in states.

The ministry has also asked all districts 'to work in a co-ordinated manner to facilitate Health care workers of Paramilitary forces.' According to a senior government official, since immunization of COVID-19 has to be done by districts, CAPF health care workers are facing problems in immunization, especially in a few states.

"In some states, CAPFs health care workers have not received any communication. The workers are facing issues in immunization, allocation of vaccine for them is also a concern. Also, there are no clear guidelines for facilitating immunization of CAPFs' health care workers," a senior government official said. A letter was written by Additional Director General (ADG) (Medical), who works under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), highlighting concerns over lack of instructions.

In the letter written last week, the officer had asked the MoHFW to instruct states to use CAPFs facilities as well not only to vaccinate CAPFs but also the public in order to facilitate Paramilitary workers for immunization. The suggestions were made after his office received concerns from CAPFs healthcare workers. In reply to the letter, the MoHFW this week has instructed all district immunization officers and concern authorities to vaccinate CAPF Health care workers in a coordinated manner and keep the nodal officer of CAPF in the loop.

"It is hereby informed that vaccination of healthcare workers of Central armed police force has to be coordinated with district immunization officer in collaboration with nodal Officer of CAPFs where ever their presence is. Further, the facility of CAPFs may also be utilised for vaccination of these beneficiaries or their vaccination may be facilitated at the nearest facilities depending on the load of beneficiaries in the district," said MoHFW. The letter written by ADG (Medical) had said that data of 14,000 healthcare workers of CAPFs have been uploaded on CO-WIN app but no guidelines have been received to facilitate them.

"Database of 14,000 (approx) Health Care Workers (HCWs) of CAPFs, NSG (National Security Guard) and AR (Assam Rifles) have been uploaded on the CoWIN website. However, no guidelines for facilitating vaccination to these Health Care Workers of CAPFs have been received so far. In the absence of any clear instructions/guidelines, this office is not in a position to address various queries (arising mostly out of their curiosity/apprehension) raised by the CAPFs regarding the schedule of vaccination," the letter said. It added, "It is worth mentioning here that CAPFs have multiple health facilities, which can be utilised as Fixed Session Sites for not only the HCWs but also for the population." (ANI)

