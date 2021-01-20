Left Menu
SC rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict

The review petitions are accordingly dismissed, said the bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer and B R Gavai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:05 IST
The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its 2018 verdict upholding the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, by a majority of 4:1, rejected the review pleas against the apex court’s September 26, 2018 verdict.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the five-judges of the bench, dissented with the majority verdict and said that the review petitions be kept pending until a larger bench decides the question related to certification of a bill as a money bill.

The Aadhaar Bill was certified as a money bill which enabled the government to get it cleared without getting the assent of a majority in Rajya Sabha. “The present review petitions have been filed against the final judgment and order dated September 26, 2018. We have perused the review petitions as well as the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of judgment and order dated September 26, 2018 is made out,” the majority order of January 11 said.

“We hasten to add that change in the law or subsequent decision/judgment of a coordinate or larger bench by itself cannot be regarded as a ground for review. The review petitions are accordingly dismissed,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S Abdul Nazeer and B R Gavai.

