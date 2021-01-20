Foreign Secretary Shringla meets EU envoys; trade, climate change, Indo-Pacific discussed

Left Menu
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Ambassadors of European Union countries on Wednesday and discussed strategic cooperation with a focus on trade, climate change and the Indo-Pacific.European Unions Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said the priority areas discussed at the meeting included global health, climate action, digitalisation, connectivity, defence of multilateralism, trade and investments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:59 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Ambassadors of European Union countries on Wednesday and discussed strategic cooperation with a focus on trade, climate change and the Indo-Pacific.

European Union's Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said the priority areas discussed at the meeting included global health, climate action, digitalisation, connectivity, defence of multilateralism, trade and investments. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted, ''Natural partners for greener, prosperous world: Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Ambassadors of EU countries today & discussed India-EU strategic cooperation in context of India-EU+27 Leaders' Summit in May; focus on Trade, Investments, Climate Change & Indo-Pacific.'' Astuto hailed the interaction with Shringla as wonderful.

''Among priority areas discussed: global health, Climate Action, digitalisation, connectivity, defence of multilateralism, trade and investments,'' he tweeted calling EU-India ''natural partners''. Srivastava also posted a picture of Shringla along with envoys of EU states attending the meeting.

